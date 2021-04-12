Which Institutions Own Shares In PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT)?

298 institutions hold shares in PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.59% while institutional investors hold 100.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.38M, and float is at 27.48M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 90.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 3.85 million shares valued at $350.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the PSMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.71 million shares valued at $338.15 million to account for 12.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.24 million shares representing 10.54% and valued at over $295.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $201.3 million.

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.00 and a high of $104.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSMT stock was last observed hovering at around $96.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.79% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.04% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.04% higher than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.57, the stock is -6.95% and -7.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock 11.85% off its SMA200. PSMT registered 54.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.23.

The stock witnessed a -9.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.94%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.86 and Fwd P/E is 26.82. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.60% and -14.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PriceSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $938.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) Insider Activity

A total of 151 insider transactions have happened at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Price Philanthropies Foundatio, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Price Philanthropies Foundatio sold 1,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $96.99 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.99 million shares.

PriceSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Price Philanthropies Foundatio (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $96.36 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.99 million shares of the PSMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Price Philanthropies Foundatio (10% Owner) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $96.30 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 3,995,055 shares of PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT).

PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 22.13% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 163.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.68% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.