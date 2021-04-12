Which Institutions Own Shares In Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)?

189 institutions hold shares in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), with 720.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 107.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.64M, and float is at 27.88M with Short Float at 10.31%. Institutions hold 105.24% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $130.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the PTGX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 4.27 million shares valued at $86.16 million to account for 9.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 3.65 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $73.59 million, while Consonance Capital Management LP holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $55.03 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is 31.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.13 and a high of $32.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.85% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.17% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.58, the stock is -6.12% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 21.87% off its SMA200. PTGX registered 286.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.37.

The stock witnessed a -10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.61%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $28.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 333.61% and -17.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.80%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $1.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.70% in year-over-year returns.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noonberg Sarah B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Noonberg Sarah B. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $25.09 per share for a total of $92833.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Noonberg Sarah B. (Director) sold a total of 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $25.47 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PTGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, PATEL DINESH V PH D (President and CEO) disposed off 24,846 shares at an average price of $24.60 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 426,144 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading 16.32% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.24% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.01.