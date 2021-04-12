Which Institutions Own Shares In The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)?

404 institutions hold shares in The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG), with 3.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.77% while institutional investors hold 91.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 51.58M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 86.26% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.86 million shares valued at $573.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.37% of the ENSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 6.06 million shares valued at $441.7 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.0 million shares representing 10.96% and valued at over $437.31 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 2.56 million with a market value of $186.82 million.

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) is 28.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.72 and a high of $98.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENSG stock was last observed hovering at around $95.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.08% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.56% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.44, the stock is 2.08% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 38.59% off its SMA200. ENSG registered 151.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.79.

The stock witnessed a 6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.43%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) has around 24400 employees, a market worth around $5.22B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.58 and Fwd P/E is 24.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.15% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Ensign Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $632.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keetch Chad, the company’s CIO, EVP and Secretary. SEC filings show that Keetch Chad sold 15,348 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $92.90 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77502.0 shares.

The Ensign Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Daniels Lee A (Director) sold a total of 983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $89.74 per share for $88214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42879.0 shares of the ENSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Daniels Lee A (Director) disposed off 983 shares at an average price of $82.62 for $81215.0. The insider now directly holds 42,879 shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG).

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 78.83% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.92% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.