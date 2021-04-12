Who are the Institutional Holders in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)?

723 institutions hold shares in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), with 3.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 95.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.10M, and float is at 246.68M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 94.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.97 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the LNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.83 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 7.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Icahn, Carl, C. which holds 16.17 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $970.6 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 10.01 million with a market value of $600.96 million.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) is 21.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.94 and a high of $77.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNG stock was last observed hovering at around $72.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.52% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -16.06% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.12, the stock is 0.37% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 27.28% off its SMA200. LNG registered 100.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.88.

The stock witnessed a -1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.87%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has around 1519 employees, a market worth around $18.49B and $9.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.94% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $2.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KILPATRICK DAVID B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KILPATRICK DAVID B sold 5,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $75.58 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69862.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that KILPATRICK DAVID B (Director) sold a total of 4,397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $75.50 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9938.0 shares of the LNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, BAILEY VICKY A (Director) disposed off 1,572 shares at an average price of $61.28 for $96337.0. The insider now directly holds 36,800 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading 21.27% up over the past 12 months. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is 48.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.5% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.