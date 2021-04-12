Who are the Institutional Holders in Copart Inc. (CPRT)?

1,060 institutions hold shares in Copart Inc. (CPRT), with 25.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.84% while institutional investors hold 92.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.15M, and float is at 208.40M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 82.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.41 million shares valued at $2.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the CPRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.38 million shares valued at $2.59 billion to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.8 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 7.92 million with a market value of $1.01 billion.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is -7.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.68 and a high of $130.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $114.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.6% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.29% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.03, the stock is 7.75% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 9.30% off its SMA200. CPRT registered 63.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.31.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $27.16B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.00 and Fwd P/E is 32.80. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.70% and -9.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $631.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON WILLIS J, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that JOHNSON WILLIS J sold 374,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $106.66 per share for a total of $39.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Copart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that JOHNSON WILLIS J (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 234,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $108.10 per share for $25.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, MEEKS JAMES E (Director) disposed off 77,861 shares at an average price of $110.55 for $8.61 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT).

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading 132.14% up over the past 12 months. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is 412.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.11% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.