Who are the Institutional Holders in Geron Corporation (GERN)?

206 institutions hold shares in Geron Corporation (GERN), with 541.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 55.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.16M, and float is at 296.50M with Short Float at 12.12%. Institutions hold 55.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 million shares valued at $47.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the GERN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.02 million shares valued at $39.79 million to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 18.94 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $30.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 16.19 million with a market value of $25.74 million.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is -6.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 50.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is -10.76% and -17.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -18.61% off its SMA200. GERN registered 37.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7197 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7900.

The stock witnessed a -19.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.90%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $484.20M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.31% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. bought 17,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $30173.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19641.0 shares.

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 172.93% up over the past 12 months. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is -8.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.21% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 35.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.48.