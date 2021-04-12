Who are the Institutional Holders in PVH Corp. (PVH)?

589 institutions hold shares in PVH Corp. (PVH), with 383.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 100.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.20M, and float is at 70.72M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 100.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.49 million shares valued at $984.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.74% of the PVH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.4 million shares valued at $694.96 million to account for 10.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 7.38 million shares representing 10.36% and valued at over $692.49 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 8.18% of the shares totaling 5.82 million with a market value of $546.84 million.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is 17.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.34 and a high of $110.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $104.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.94% off its average median price target of $111.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.63% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -22.78% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.50, the stock is 7.40% and 11.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock 45.15% off its SMA200. PVH registered 130.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.00.

The stock witnessed a 4.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.74%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $7.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.07. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.07% and -0.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -385.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.30% in year-over-year returns.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaffer Michael A, the company’s EVP, COO and CFO. SEC filings show that Shaffer Michael A sold 7,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $109.52 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78958.0 shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that PERLMAN DANA (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 3,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $109.60 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20485.0 shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, FULLER JOSEPH B (Director) disposed off 22,940 shares at an average price of $104.35 for $2.39 million. The insider now directly holds 26,696 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading 121.06% up over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is 46.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.99% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.