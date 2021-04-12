Who is the Top Investor In Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)?

498 institutions hold shares in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.55% while institutional investors hold 94.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 48.07M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 91.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.18 million shares valued at $309.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the ADS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.18 million shares valued at $309.49 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp which holds 2.0 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $148.2 million, while Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $137.43 million.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is 48.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.51 and a high of $121.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADS stock was last observed hovering at around $111.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.79% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -48.39% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.81, the stock is -2.31% and 12.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 66.32% off its SMA200. ADS registered 169.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.49.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.21%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $5.55B and $4.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.73% and -9.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.09 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.00% in year-over-year returns.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santillan Laura, the company’s SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer. SEC filings show that Santillan Laura sold 1,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39686.0 shares.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Chesnut John Jeffrey (SVP and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $100.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19418.0 shares of the ADS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Gerspach John C (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $68.46 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 6,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS).

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is trading 42.88% up over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 26.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.84% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.