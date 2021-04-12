Who is the Top Investor In Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)?

452 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), with 159.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.01% while institutional investors hold 124.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.79M, and float is at 96.41M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 69.92% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 59.81 million shares valued at $3.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 34.73% of the BEPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 10.91 million shares valued at $635.45 million to account for 6.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 8.94 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $520.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 5.51 million with a market value of $320.86 million.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is -18.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.89 and a high of $63.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEPC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.1% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.81% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.38, the stock is 3.28% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 5.19% off its SMA200. BEPC registered a gain of 9.37% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.96.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.73%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has around 1890 employees, a market worth around $16.93B and $3.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.18% and -25.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $972M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.30% in year-over-year returns.