Who is the Top Investor In Generation Bio Co. (GBIO)?

122 institutions hold shares in Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), with 4.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.27% while institutional investors hold 88.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.49M, and float is at 37.36M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 81.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.18 million shares valued at $203.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.73% of the GBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.39 million shares valued at $124.58 million to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.81 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $79.78 million, while Bellevue Group AG holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $66.15 million.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) is -4.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $55.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.6% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.26% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.20, the stock is -12.99% and -16.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -6.48% off its SMA200. GBIO registered a gain of -4.86% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.84.

The stock witnessed a -22.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.87%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.00% and -51.18% from its 52-week high.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generation Bio Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.70% this year.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rhodes Jason P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rhodes Jason P sold 43,681 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $27.61 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Generation Bio Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES X, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 43,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $27.61 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the GBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES X, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 43,550 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 184,363 shares of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO).