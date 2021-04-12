Who is the Top Investor In OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)?

403 institutions hold shares in OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.31% while institutional investors hold 97.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.32M, and float is at 129.87M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 94.53% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 43.58 million shares valued at $2.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 32.44% of the OMF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 12.02 million shares valued at $578.94 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.92 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $333.35 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 3.76 million with a market value of $180.85 million.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is 21.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.25 and a high of $57.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMF stock was last observed hovering at around $54.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.52% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.45% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.84, the stock is 0.92% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 46.63% off its SMA200. OMF registered 210.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.26.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.34%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $4.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.54% and -4.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneMain Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.08 with sales reaching $864.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $51.01 per share for a total of $469.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45.74 million shares.

OneMain Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Hicks George G () sold a total of 1,901,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $51.01 per share for $97.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.45 million shares of the OMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Hicks George G () disposed off 1,901,638 shares at an average price of $51.01 for $97.01 million. The insider now directly holds 9,453,930 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF).

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) that is trading 121.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -122.35% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.