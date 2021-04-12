Who is the Top Investor In Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)?

534 institutions hold shares in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK), with 425.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 91.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.24M, and float is at 67.96M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 91.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.53 million shares valued at $562.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the OSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.19 million shares valued at $532.92 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.14 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $356.33 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $346.64 million.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is 39.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.33 and a high of $123.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSK stock was last observed hovering at around $119.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.88% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -30.5% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.06, the stock is 1.62% and 10.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 38.31% off its SMA200. OSK registered 87.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.85.

The stock witnessed a 5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.91%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $8.17B and $6.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.93 and Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.01% and -2.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oshkosh Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Insider Activity

A total of 225 insider transactions have happened at Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 123 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson James W., the company’s Exec. VP & Pres., Fire & Emerg. SEC filings show that Johnson James W. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $99.53 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44730.0 shares.

Oshkosh Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Brandt Bryan K (SVP & Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $98.03 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3774.0 shares of the OSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Jones Wilson R (President and CEO) disposed off 89,575 shares at an average price of $97.08 for $8.7 million. The insider now directly holds 164,522 shares of Oshkosh Corporation (OSK).

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 127.85% up over the past 12 months. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 67.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -104.74% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.