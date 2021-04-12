Who is the Top Investor In Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)?

369 institutions hold shares in Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), with 717.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 95.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.00M, and float is at 109.99M with Short Float at 7.37%. Institutions hold 95.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with over 27.01 million shares valued at $712.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.39% of the TRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 12.42 million shares valued at $327.68 million to account for 11.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.48 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $197.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 6.89 million with a market value of $181.8 million.

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is 8.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.32 and a high of $33.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $31.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.70, the stock is 0.96% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 19.40% off its SMA200. TRN registered 63.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.77.

The stock witnessed a -1.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.61%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has around 6375 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $2.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.90. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.34% and -15.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $426.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -359.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAMS JOHN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ADAMS JOHN L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $28.75 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49325.0 shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Lovett Melendy E (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $30.03 per share for $25526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, ADAMS JOHN L (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $29.63 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 59,325 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 146.03% up over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 519.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.91% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.81.