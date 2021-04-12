Why Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) is -25.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.42 and a high of $64.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONS stock was last observed hovering at around $42.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.84% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -111.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.36, the stock is -12.09% and -20.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -21.03% off its SMA200. IONS registered -19.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.22.

The stock witnessed a -18.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.37%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has around 757 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $729.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.27% and -34.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.30%).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $135.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -257.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Top Institutional Holders

554 institutions hold shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), with 7.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.01% while institutional investors hold 91.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.96M, and float is at 132.81M with Short Float at 6.46%. Institutions hold 87.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.94 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the IONS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 13.11 million shares valued at $741.52 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.24 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $692.3 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.92% of the shares totaling 9.75 million with a market value of $551.29 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Monia Brett P, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Monia Brett P sold 236 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $54.27 per share for a total of $12809.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50114.0 shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that CROOKE STANLEY T (Exec Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 28,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $63.74 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2021.0 shares of the IONS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, O’NEIL PATRICK R. (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,324 shares at an average price of $63.50 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 26,502 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 13.89% up over the past 12 months. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is 44.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.06% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.79.