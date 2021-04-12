Why should you keep an eye on Owens Corning (OC)?

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 27.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.97 and a high of $96.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OC stock was last observed hovering at around $94.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.95% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.43% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $96.85, the stock is 6.30% and 12.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 31.91% off its SMA200. OC registered 135.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.59.

The stock witnessed a 13.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.66%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Owens Corning (OC) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $9.93B and $7.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.25% and -0.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Owens Corning (OC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens Corning (OC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens Corning is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.43 with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -195.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Owens Corning (OC) Top Institutional Holders

702 institutions hold shares in Owens Corning (OC), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 101.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.30M, and float is at 103.88M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 99.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.72 million shares valued at $887.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the OC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.27 million shares valued at $778.17 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 7.8 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $591.18 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 4.49 million with a market value of $340.07 million.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Owens Corning (OC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH DANIEL T, the company’s EVP and Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that SMITH DANIEL T sold 10,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $95.00 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48139.0 shares.

Owens Corning disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that SMITH DANIEL T (EVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 9,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $92.62 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58419.0 shares of the OC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Sandri Marcio A (President, Composites) disposed off 8,400 shares at an average price of $90.59 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 47,904 shares of Owens Corning (OC).

Owens Corning (OC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 117.55% up over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 61.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.73% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.