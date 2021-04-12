Why should you keep an eye on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) is 4.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $25.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.56, the stock is -3.60% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 2.41% off its SMA200. WRE registered -5.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.06.

The stock witnessed a -5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.22%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $294.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -12.29% from its 52-week high.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $69.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Top Institutional Holders

312 institutions hold shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE), with 893.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 91.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.97M, and float is at 81.42M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 90.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.77 million shares valued at $319.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.47% of the WRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.5 million shares valued at $270.33 million to account for 14.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.79 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $125.16 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $90.18 million.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 45.59% up over the past 12 months. American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is 23.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.13% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.34.