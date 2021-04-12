Will Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is 47.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $29.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.51% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -100.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.08, the stock is -3.46% and 3.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 44.83% off its SMA200. HA registered 132.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.24.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.62%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 5278 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $844.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.92. Profit margin for the company is -60.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.96% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.68 with sales reaching $194.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -335.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 92.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 73.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.11M, and float is at 47.54M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 71.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.76 million shares valued at $137.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the HA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.36 million shares valued at $77.09 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.21 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $56.8 million, while Lord Abbett & Co holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $37.39 million.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Okinaka Shannon Lei, the company’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Okinaka Shannon Lei sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Panagiotoulias Theodoros (SVP – Global Sales & Alliances) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $22.32 per share for $66945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38432.0 shares of the HA stock.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 112.10% up over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is 84.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.41% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.