Will Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is 8.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.18 and a high of $45.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $43.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.63% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.33% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.03, the stock is -0.55% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 13.26% off its SMA200. HIW registered 14.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.44.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.85%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $736.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.31 and Fwd P/E is 30.98. Profit margin for the company is 46.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.46% and -6.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Highwoods Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $181.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Top Institutional Holders

453 institutions hold shares in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 99.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.91M, and float is at 102.63M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 97.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.46 million shares valued at $572.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the HIW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.58 million shares valued at $459.02 million to account for 11.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.86 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $271.68 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $188.62 million.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson Thomas P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Thomas P bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $32.69 per share for a total of $98070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4852.0 shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Evans Carlos E (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $33.70 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34976.0 shares of the HIW stock.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -1.18% down over the past 12 months. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is 19.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.92% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.