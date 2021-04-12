Will Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is 39.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $16.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.16% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.27, the stock is -0.94% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 47.50% off its SMA200. HOPE registered 84.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.25%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has around 1408 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $598.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.66. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.07% and -8.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hope Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $137.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE), with 6.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.02% while institutional investors hold 90.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.26M, and float is at 117.09M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 85.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.18 million shares valued at $198.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the HOPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.36 million shares valued at $134.81 million to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.51 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $103.72 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 6.94% of the shares totaling 8.56 million with a market value of $93.37 million.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koh Steven, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Koh Steven sold 55,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $9.12 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.3 million shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Koh Steven (Director) sold a total of 110,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $10.94 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.36 million shares of the HOPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Koh Steven (Director) disposed off 135,171 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 3,470,830 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) that is trading 6.79% up over the past 12 months. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is 169.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.23% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.