Will Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is 43.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.79 and a high of $202.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MHK stock was last observed hovering at around $198.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.48% off its average median price target of $191.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.76% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -54.91% lower than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $202.93, the stock is 6.48% and 15.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 60.88% off its SMA200. MHK registered 138.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.81.

The stock witnessed a 9.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.62%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $13.85B and $9.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.35% and -0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Analyst Forecasts

Mohawk Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.79 with sales reaching $2.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Top Institutional Holders

727 institutions hold shares in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), with 13.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.00% while institutional investors hold 97.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.29M, and float is at 57.84M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 78.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.33 million shares valued at $892.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.08% of the MHK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.05 million shares valued at $852.49 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.56 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $643.13 million, while Boston Partners holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $484.33 million.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patton Rodney David, the company’s VP BUSINESS STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Patton Rodney David sold 1,580 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $188.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12081.0 shares.

Mohawk Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Thiers Bernard (President-Flooring ROW) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $185.57 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60360.0 shares of the MHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Thiers Bernard (President-Flooring ROW) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $181.10 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 57,650 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading 484.13% up over the past 12 months. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is 175.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.26% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.