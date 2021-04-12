Will The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is 58.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.63 and a high of $63.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $59.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.52% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -62.81% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $58.61, the stock is -1.02% and 7.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 58.65% off its SMA200. CAKE registered 217.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.44.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.43%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 42500 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.40. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.44% and -7.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.00%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $598.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -321.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.23% while institutional investors hold 104.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.93M, and float is at 42.27M with Short Float at 12.18%. Institutions hold 96.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.53 million shares valued at $279.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.44% of the CAKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.27 million shares valued at $158.4 million to account for 9.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.93 million shares representing 8.58% and valued at over $145.69 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $70.23 million.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Matthew Eliot, the company’s Exec VP, CFO. SEC filings show that Clark Matthew Eliot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $58.29 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14370.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that SLOMANN CHERYL (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $57.60 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6651.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Clark Matthew Eliot (Exec VP, CFO) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 14,370 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 111.20% up over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 364.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.02% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.13.