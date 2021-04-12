Xylem Inc. (XYL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 10.0% Upside

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is 6.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.63 and a high of $108.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $105.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -66.15% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.00, the stock is 4.03% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 19.39% off its SMA200. XYL registered 56.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.46.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.44%, and is 3.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $19.03B and $4.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.03 and Fwd P/E is 34.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.71% and -0.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xylem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

1,081 institutions hold shares in Xylem Inc. (XYL), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.10M, and float is at 178.37M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 92.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.65 million shares valued at $1.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.34% of the XYL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.25 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 10.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 9.07 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $923.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 8.17 million with a market value of $831.45 million.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yarkadas Hayati, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Yarkadas Hayati sold 6,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $104.28 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9056.0 shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Toussaint Claudia S (SVP,CSO,Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) sold a total of 5,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $102.75 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53109.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, TAMBAKERAS MARKOS I (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $102.02 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 33,062 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 43.99% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 55.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.94% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.