Yelp Inc. (YELP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

336 institutions hold shares in Yelp Inc. (YELP), with 3.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.79% while institutional investors hold 95.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.53M, and float is at 70.79M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 91.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.18 million shares valued at $267.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the YELP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.76 million shares valued at $220.78 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prescott General Partners LLC which holds 5.15 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $168.28 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $129.13 million.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is 24.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.83 and a high of $43.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.52% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -44.82% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.55, the stock is 0.14% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 42.37% off its SMA200. YELP registered 87.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.20.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.85%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $872.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 106.43. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.36% and -7.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $228.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eaton Sam, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Eaton Sam sold 3,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $41.50 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Warren Miriam (Chief Diversity Officer) sold a total of 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40107.0 shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Patel Vivek (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 54,236 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 146,802 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 438.27% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 79.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.46% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.58.