A peek at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX): Who has invested in It?

111 institutions hold shares in TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.77% while institutional investors hold 77.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.16M, and float is at 25.29M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 72.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.07 million shares valued at $81.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the TMDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 3.5 million shares valued at $69.65 million to account for 12.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $31.22 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $29.99 million.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is 43.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.51 and a high of $49.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMDX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.15% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.78% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.59% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.61, the stock is -28.66% and -16.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -9.92% at the moment leaves the stock 36.38% off its SMA200. TMDX registered 88.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.87.

The stock witnessed a -14.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.18%, and is -28.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.69% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $788.21M and $25.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.57% and -42.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.10%).

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $7.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 75.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan John F, the company’s VP of Quality & Engineering. SEC filings show that Sullivan John F sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $36.83 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10828.0 shares.

TransMedics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Carey John F (VP of Operations) sold a total of 3,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $36.87 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TMDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Hassanein Waleed H (President & CEO) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $40.63 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 278,843 shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX).