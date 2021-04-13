A peek at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who has invested in It?

209 institutions hold shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), with 7.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.49% while institutional investors hold 56.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.90M, and float is at 64.86M with Short Float at 13.14%. Institutions hold 50.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.51 million shares valued at $47.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the VKTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.32 million shares valued at $29.93 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.07 million shares representing 6.84% and valued at over $28.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $19.05 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is 4.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.99 and a high of $10.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 51.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -5.95% and -16.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -12.04% off its SMA200. VKTX registered 15.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

The stock witnessed a -14.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.82%, and is -7.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.33% and -41.97% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.90% this year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC sold 94,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $8.11 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.82 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $8.02 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.97 million shares of the VKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, FOEHR MATTHEW W (Director) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $95550.0. The insider now directly holds 26,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX).

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) that is trading -63.95% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.9% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.76.