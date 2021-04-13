Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) up 3.54% since start of the year

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is 3.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.02 and a high of $104.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATVI stock was last observed hovering at around $95.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.09% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -17.24% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.14, the stock is 2.94% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 12.55% off its SMA200. ATVI registered 59.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.30%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $75.01B and $8.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.01 and Fwd P/E is 22.52. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.18% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Top Institutional Holders

1,833 institutions hold shares in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), with 10.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 91.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 771.00M, and float is at 762.83M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 90.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.86 million shares valued at $5.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.73% of the ATVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.46 million shares valued at $5.43 billion to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 48.46 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $4.5 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 34.4 million with a market value of $3.19 billion.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walther Christopher B, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Walther Christopher B sold 45,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $91.98 per share for a total of $4.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Alegre Daniel (President and COO) sold a total of 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $95.74 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the ATVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Wasserman Casey (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $80.75 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 21,712 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is 120.92% higher over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 53.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.61% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.