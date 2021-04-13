American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) – The 3.8% Upside Potential Remains

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) is 69.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $30.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOUT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.88% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.07% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.86, the stock is 15.02% and 26.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 8.62% at the moment leaves the stock 61.36% off its SMA200. AOUT registered a gain of 93.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.40.

The stock witnessed a 25.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.81%, and is 9.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $405.77M and $255.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.40. Distance from 52-week low is 135.82% and -3.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.10%).

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $61.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -910.40% this year.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT), with 97.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 62.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.00M, and float is at 13.90M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 61.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.15 million shares valued at $19.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the AOUT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.98 million shares valued at $16.65 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.85 million shares representing 6.10% and valued at over $14.55 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $9.45 million.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fulmer Hugh Andrew, the company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Fulmer Hugh Andrew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $13.26 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36707.0 shares.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Murphy Brian Daniel (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $13.28 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71481.0 shares of the AOUT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, WADECKI ISABELL MARIE (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $12.96 for $19448.0. The insider now directly holds 29,918 shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT).