American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -21.09% Change This Year

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) is -21.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMSC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.48, the stock is -11.47% and -20.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 5.28% off its SMA200. AMSC registered 211.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.86.

The stock witnessed a -26.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.10%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $523.35M and $84.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.06% and -41.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.30%).

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Superconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $19.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.11% while institutional investors hold 77.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.47M, and float is at 24.76M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 69.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.9 million shares valued at $44.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the AMSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.86 million shares valued at $43.66 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 1.27 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $29.71 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $26.9 million.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kosiba John W JR, the company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kosiba John W JR sold 25,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $27.55 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

American Superconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Kosiba John W JR (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $19.28 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the AMSC stock.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 83.83% up over the past 12 months. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is 55.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.85% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.