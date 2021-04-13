Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – The 11.39% Upside Potential Remains

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is 37.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.12 and a high of $57.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABCB stock was last observed hovering at around $52.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.87% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.95% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.28, the stock is -2.50% and 5.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 51.43% off its SMA200. ABCB registered 96.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.82.

The stock witnessed a -3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.29%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has around 2671 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $726.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.27. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.37% and -9.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameris Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $260.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.00% in year-over-year returns.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.49% while institutional investors hold 92.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.30M, and float is at 65.72M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 87.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.24 million shares valued at $389.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.71% of the ABCB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.92 million shares valued at $263.29 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.07 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $116.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $102.03 million.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EDWARDS JON S, the company’s EVP/CCO. SEC filings show that EDWARDS JON S sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $43.74 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53636.0 shares.

Ameris Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Choate William Millard (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $38.64 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ABCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, McCague Elizabeth A (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $23.44 for $35156.0. The insider now directly holds 14,128 shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) that is trading 25.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.13% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.41.