Analysts suggest REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) could spike 66.25% in a year

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) is -25.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.92 and a high of $50.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.25% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 15.63% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.75, the stock is -8.02% and -16.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.77% off its SMA200. RGNX registered 0.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.20.

The stock witnessed a -18.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.13%, and is -3.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $154.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -72.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.18% and -32.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.28 with sales reaching $23.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.90% in year-over-year returns.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.70% while institutional investors hold 88.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.42M, and float is at 36.27M with Short Float at 8.30%. Institutions hold 77.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.43 million shares valued at $246.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the RGNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.34 million shares valued at $151.29 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.6 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $118.0 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $96.32 million.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mills Kenneth T., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Mills Kenneth T. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $40.77 per share for a total of $61155.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Christmas Patrick J. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 4,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $49.08 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16372.0 shares of the RGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Christmas Patrick J. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $49.11 for $63843.0. The insider now directly holds 16,372 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX).