Analysts suggest SVB Financial Group (SIVB) could spike 22.98% in a year

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is 29.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.76 and a high of $577.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $497.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.96% off its average median price target of $553.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.98% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.26% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $500.65, the stock is -1.37% and -1.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 43.50% off its SMA200. SIVB registered 169.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $513.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $404.57.

The stock witnessed a -9.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.07%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has around 4461 employees, a market worth around $26.56B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.92 and Fwd P/E is 20.96. Profit margin for the company is 53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.74% and -13.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SVB Financial Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.47 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.40% in year-over-year returns.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Top Institutional Holders

890 institutions hold shares in SVB Financial Group (SIVB), with 200.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.82M, and float is at 51.67M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 90.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.48 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the SIVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.25 million shares valued at $1.65 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.63 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $759.65 million.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 122 insider transactions have happened at SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dunbar Roger F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dunbar Roger F sold 4,702 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $533.36 per share for a total of $2.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15025.0 shares.

SVB Financial Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Hon Karen (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $531.40 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3406.0 shares of the SIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Daniels Richard Devon (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $523.30 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 500 shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is trading 41.39% up over the past 12 months. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is 144.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.