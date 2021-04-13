Analysts suggest Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) could spike 33.67% in a year

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is 21.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNDA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.67% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.92, the stock is -2.68% and -5.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 22.68% off its SMA200. VNDA registered 40.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.02.

The stock witnessed a -10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.36%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has around 292 employees, a market worth around $893.11M and $248.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.73 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.89% and -22.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $68.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Top Institutional Holders

283 institutions hold shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 107.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.73M, and float is at 53.10M with Short Float at 9.23%. Institutions hold 103.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.81 million shares valued at $128.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.88% of the VNDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 5.4 million shares valued at $70.95 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Palo Alto Investors Lp which holds 4.23 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $55.59 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.27% of the shares totaling 3.99 million with a market value of $52.43 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Aranthan II, the company’s Chief Corp. Affairs Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Aranthan II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $17.72 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93935.0 shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos (President and CEO) sold a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $18.00 per share for $3.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the VNDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Williams Timothy (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,600 shares at an average price of $17.85 for $99966.0. The insider now directly holds 86,926 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 83.89% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 14.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.73% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.5.