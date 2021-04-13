ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

1,088 institutions hold shares in ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), with 387.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 94.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.11M, and float is at 85.06M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 94.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.26 million shares valued at $3.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the ANSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.45 million shares valued at $2.71 billion to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.07 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $1.27 billion.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is 0.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $234.21 and a high of $413.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANSS stock was last observed hovering at around $366.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $379.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.58% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -35.9% lower than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $366.94, the stock is 8.11% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.99% off its SMA200. ANSS registered 54.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $337.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $344.62.

The stock witnessed a 13.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.06%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $31.58B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.89 and Fwd P/E is 47.92. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.67% and -11.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANSYS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $351.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEE JANET, the company’s VP, GC and Secretary. SEC filings show that LEE JANET sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $356.18 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18111.0 shares.

ANSYS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Emswiler Shane (SVP, Products) sold a total of 1,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $307.47 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23613.0 shares of the ANSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Emswiler Shane (SVP, Products) disposed off 3,254 shares at an average price of $315.96 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 25,613 shares of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PTC Inc. (PTC) that is trading 129.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.5% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.