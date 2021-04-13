Are we looking at the next big move in AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) is 8.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $42.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.69% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.69% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is -14.09% and -34.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 6.83% off its SMA200. APPH registered a gain of 62.79% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.70.

The stock witnessed a -23.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.59%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 76.17% and -60.54% from its 52-week high.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppHarvest Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5..

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in AppHarvest Inc. (APPH), with 32.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.08% while institutional investors hold 54.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.92M, and float is at 96.37M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 36.40% of the Float.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAIKIN ROBERT J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAIKIN ROBERT J sold 162,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $23.19 per share for a total of $3.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.