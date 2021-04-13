Are we looking at the next big move in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)?

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is 9.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.89 and a high of $56.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSYS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.13% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -33.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.75, the stock is -12.18% and -33.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 6.06% off its SMA200. SSYS registered 37.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.64.

The stock witnessed a -19.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.13%, and is -10.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 7.89% over the month.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has around 1981 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $520.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 97.64. Profit margin for the company is -85.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.34% and -60.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.90%).

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stratasys Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $132.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), with 509.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 69.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.12M, and float is at 51.80M with Short Float at 10.70%. Institutions hold 68.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.09 million shares valued at $250.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.35% of the SSYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 4.89 million shares valued at $101.29 million to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 4.15 million shares representing 7.33% and valued at over $86.03 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $47.63 million.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) that is trading 199.46% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.71% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.