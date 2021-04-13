Are we looking at the next big move in UGI Corporation (UGI)?

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is 22.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.61 and a high of $42.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $41.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.49% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.53% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.67, the stock is 3.20% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 19.74% off its SMA200. UGI registered 42.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.05%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $8.98B and $6.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.51. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.61% and 0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.72 with sales reaching $2.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.70% in year-over-year returns.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

675 institutions hold shares in UGI Corporation (UGI), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 84.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.77M, and float is at 207.07M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 84.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.41 million shares valued at $748.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.27% of the UGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.72 million shares valued at $724.31 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 15.66 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $547.48 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 13.32 million with a market value of $465.74 million.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dosch Ted A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dosch Ted A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $37.46 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22000.0 shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that SCHLANGER MARVIN O (Director) sold a total of 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $35.92 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Bort M Shawn (Director) disposed off 12,750 shares at an average price of $37.89 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 14,345 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is trading 12.76% up over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 79.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.54% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.