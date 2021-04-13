Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 22.66% Change This Year

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) is 22.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.74 and a high of $21.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $21.87, the stock is 4.76% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 21.92% off its SMA200. RA registered 34.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.42.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.90%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.37% and 0.92% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Analyst Forecasts

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA), with institutional investors hold 15.97% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 15.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.88 million shares valued at $15.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the RA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with 0.67 million shares valued at $11.91 million to account for 1.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 0.64 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $11.34 million, while UBS Group AG holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $8.79 million.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brookfield Public Securities G, the company’s Fund’s Adviser. SEC filings show that Brookfield Public Securities G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $20.78 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.