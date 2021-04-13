Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.39% Change This Year

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) is 0.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.97 and a high of $49.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEP stock was last observed hovering at around $43.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.69% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -3.14% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $43.32, the stock is 3.74% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 16.60% off its SMA200. BEP registered 77.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.09.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.61%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 127.41. Distance from 52-week low is 88.61% and -13.13% from its 52-week high.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $657M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), with 18.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 57.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.84M, and float is at 205.88M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 57.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 68.75 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 25.01% of the BEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 12.43 million shares valued at $536.24 million to account for 4.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 7.19 million shares representing 2.62% and valued at over $310.27 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 6.23 million with a market value of $268.73 million.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) that is 65.88% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.45% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.