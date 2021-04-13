Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

473 institutions hold shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), with 9.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.76% while institutional investors hold 100.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.00M, and float is at 198.37M with Short Float at 5.59%. Institutions hold 95.53% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 26.53 million shares valued at $1.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the CZR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24.72 million shares valued at $1.84 billion to account for 11.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 18.33 million shares representing 8.80% and valued at over $1.36 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 12.21 million with a market value of $906.8 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is 27.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.62 and a high of $106.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $96.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.97% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.81% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.33, the stock is 3.79% and 8.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 48.59% off its SMA200. CZR registered 420.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.44.

The stock witnessed a -6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.71%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $19.61B and $3.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 304.29. Profit margin for the company is -50.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 545.21% and -11.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.84 with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 130.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 252.80% in year-over-year returns.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carano Anthony L., the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Carano Anthony L. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $88.33 per share for a total of $2.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46336.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Reeg Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $88.33 per share for $6.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Carano Anthony L. (President and COO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $70.75 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 71,336 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).