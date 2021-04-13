Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 22.19% Change This Year

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is 22.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.50 and a high of $52.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUN stock was last observed hovering at around $49.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.05% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.86% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.07, the stock is -3.06% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 35.00% off its SMA200. FUN registered 122.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.37.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.22%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $181.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.72. Distance from 52-week low is 146.51% and -8.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.10%).

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cedar Fair L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.82 with sales reaching $6.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -445.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 362.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 55.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.50M, and float is at 55.80M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 54.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 4.68 million shares valued at $184.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the FUN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 4.31 million shares valued at $169.49 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 2.06 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $81.08 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $76.18 million.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times.

Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) that is 186.99% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.48% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.4.