Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Is Up 28.33% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is 28.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -105.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is -5.61% and -11.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.42% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -8.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.90.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.98%, and is -12.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $680.06M and $164.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.98% and -44.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.30%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $44.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 55.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.77M, and float is at 86.43M with Short Float at 39.91%. Institutions hold 54.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 14.54 million shares valued at $69.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.91% of the CLVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.85 million shares valued at $32.86 million to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.39 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $30.66 million, while Palo Alto Investors Lp holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 4.47 million with a market value of $21.45 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harding Thomas C.. SEC filings show that Harding Thomas C. sold 1,987 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $11922.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1123.0 shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Harding Thomas C. sold a total of 7,367 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $5.99 per share for $44128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, IVERS-READ GILLIAN C disposed off 580 shares at an average price of $6.29 for $3648.0. The insider now directly holds 244,695 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 24.76% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 14.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.45% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 34.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.