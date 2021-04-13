Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

257 institutions hold shares in Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), with 6.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.56% while institutional investors hold 81.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.67M, and float is at 112.30M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 77.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.91 million shares valued at $118.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.04% of the CYH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with 14.54 million shares valued at $108.05 million to account for 11.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 11.0 million shares representing 8.32% and valued at over $81.74 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 7.34 million with a market value of $54.51 million.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is 55.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $14.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -182.68% lower than the price target low of $4.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.59, the stock is -6.55% and 10.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 62.80% off its SMA200. CYH registered 200.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.47.

The stock witnessed a 17.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.15%, and is -10.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $11.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 371.14% and -19.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Tian Qiao, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chen Tian Qiao sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $8.51 per share for a total of $30.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.98 million shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Chen Tian Qiao (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,354,599 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $8.51 per share for $28.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.54 million shares of the CYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Chen Tian Qiao (10% Owner) disposed off 4,588,032 shares at an average price of $8.67 for $39.77 million. The insider now directly holds 17,896,441 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH).

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 108.55% up over the past 12 months. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is 163.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.95% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.