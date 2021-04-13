CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

536 institutions hold shares in CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR), with 470.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 98.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.34M, and float is at 42.22M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 97.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.93 million shares valued at $742.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.79% of the COR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.08 million shares valued at $511.23 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $304.02 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $198.38 million.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) is -2.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.23 and a high of $141.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COR stock was last observed hovering at around $120.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.89% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.85% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.85, the stock is 1.90% and 0.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -0.52% off its SMA200. COR registered 0.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.76.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.13%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) has around 481 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $606.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.39 and Fwd P/E is 58.86. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.63% and -13.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreSite Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $156.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRUSKO ALEKSANDRA, the company’s SVP, IT and Digitization. SEC filings show that KRUSKO ALEKSANDRA sold 301 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $115.89 per share for a total of $34883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9563.0 shares.

CoreSite Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Kaiser Maile (Senior Vice President, Sales) sold a total of 713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $115.80 per share for $82565.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19201.0 shares of the COR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Hatzenbuehler Anthony (SVP, Field Operations) disposed off 564 shares at an average price of $115.73 for $65272.0. The insider now directly holds 13,639 shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR).

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 28.19% up over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 41.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.25% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.