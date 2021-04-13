CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) Volatility At 0.58%, Should You Add A Position?

53 institutions hold shares in CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 53.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.62M, and float is at 58.16M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 52.41% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 6.89 million shares valued at $16.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the CRHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with 5.35 million shares valued at $12.46 million to account for 7.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 2.66 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $6.21 million, while Stifel Financial Corporation holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $6.08 million.

CRH Medical Corporation (AMEX: CRHM) is 70.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRHM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 0.77% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 47.60% off its SMA200. CRHM registered 89.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9159 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8620.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.05%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 0.81% over the month.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $284.33M and $106.17M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.17. Distance from 52-week low is 139.16% and -0.50% from its 52-week high.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) Analyst Forecasts

CRH Medical Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $27.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bear Richard, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bear Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $72500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

CRH Medical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Webb Ian (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $2.90 per share for $72500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CRHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Kreger James (President) disposed off 5,012 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $18194.0. The insider now directly holds 76,088 shares of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM).

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 24.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 73.46% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 45110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.