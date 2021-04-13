Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The shares outstanding are 13.82M, and float is at 4.82M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) is -45.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -0.04% and -4.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -34.65% off its SMA200. CUEN registered -62.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6150 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3989.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.20%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $48.76M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.67% and -65.04% from its 52-week high.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.20% this year.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.