Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) – The 25.47% Upside Potential Remains

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) is -11.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.30 and a high of $33.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.54% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.85, the stock is -3.88% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -9.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.36.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) has around 1743 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $518.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 220.83 and Fwd P/E is 49.18. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -28.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datto Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $143.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Datto Holding Corp. (MSP), with 21.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.17% while institutional investors hold 98.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.97M, and float is at 24.95M with Short Float at 6.15%. Institutions hold 85.42% of the Float.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.