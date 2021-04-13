EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) – The 3.48% Upside Potential Remains

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is 18.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.23 and a high of $424.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPAM stock was last observed hovering at around $423.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $440.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.68% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.25% lower than the price target low of $375.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $424.67, the stock is 9.71% and 12.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 27.71% off its SMA200. EPAM registered 120.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $378.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $351.54.

The stock witnessed a 16.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.04%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has around 36737 employees, a market worth around $23.72B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.87 and Fwd P/E is 45.73. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.82% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.68 with sales reaching $763.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Top Institutional Holders

760 institutions hold shares in EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 100.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.03M, and float is at 53.12M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 96.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.99 million shares valued at $1.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.89% of the EPAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 4.85 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.18 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $1.5 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $1.19 billion.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shnayder Boris, the company’s SVP/Co-Head of Global Business. SEC filings show that Shnayder Boris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $368.12 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5053.0 shares.

EPAM Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Peterson Jason D. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $378.00 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11557.0 shares of the EPAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Peterson Jason D. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $371.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 14,078 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 100.68% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 10.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.59% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.