EPR Properties (EPR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

416 institutions hold shares in EPR Properties (EPR), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 92.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.61M, and float is at 73.77M with Short Float at 4.68%. Institutions hold 90.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.35 million shares valued at $401.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.51% of the EPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.4 million shares valued at $338.01 million to account for 13.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redwood Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.2 million shares representing 9.63% and valued at over $234.05 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 5.48 million with a market value of $178.08 million.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is 46.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.62 and a high of $51.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.26% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -64.07% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.58, the stock is -0.37% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 37.72% off its SMA200. EPR registered 86.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.96.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.69%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

EPR Properties (EPR) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $3.60B and $414.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.09. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.75% and -8.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

EPR Properties (EPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPR Properties (EPR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPR Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $91.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.60% in year-over-year returns.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at EPR Properties (EPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sterneck Robin Peppe, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sterneck Robin Peppe sold 2,904 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $46.20 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

EPR Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that NEWMAN JACK A JR (Director) bought a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $31.04 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6439.0 shares of the EPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, NEWMAN JACK A JR (Director) disposed off 5,800 shares at an average price of $29.50 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 639 shares of EPR Properties (EPR).

EPR Properties (EPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 28.19% up over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -5.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.2% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.