Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

793 institutions hold shares in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS), with 725.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 99.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.13M, and float is at 63.49M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 97.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.17 million shares valued at $2.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the ESS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.36 million shares valued at $1.51 billion to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 5.37 million shares representing 8.26% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 7.68% of the shares totaling 4.99 million with a market value of $1.19 billion.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is 19.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.30 and a high of $294.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESS stock was last observed hovering at around $283.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $288.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.34% off the consensus price target high of $320.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -23.36% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $283.72, the stock is 1.13% and 5.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 19.88% off its SMA200. ESS registered 14.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $274.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.30%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has around 1799 employees, a market worth around $18.33B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.82 and Fwd P/E is 63.86. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.29% and -3.76% from its 52-week high.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essex Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $356.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading 38.72% up over the past 12 months. AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is 11.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.99% from the last report on Mar 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.