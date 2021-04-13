GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) is 0.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.39 and a high of $64.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.99% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.03% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.61, the stock is 6.10% and -9.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.86% off its SMA200. GDRX registered a loss of -26.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.51.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.78%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $15.65B and $550.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.84. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.62% and -36.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $160.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -720.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.00% year-over-year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), with 37.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.47% while institutional investors hold 75.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 397.60M, and float is at 41.09M with Short Float at 28.39%. Institutions hold 68.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.45 million shares valued at $139.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the GDRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Silver Lake Group, LLC with 3.03 million shares valued at $122.24 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 2.7 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $109.11 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $93.24 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Azad Babak. SEC filings show that Azad Babak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $39.70 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Azad Babak sold a total of 21,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $39.67 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, REY-GIRAUD AGNES (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $40.01 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX).